Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF makes up 2.7% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $15,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $95.33 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.07.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

