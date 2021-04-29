Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Invests $10.02 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,000. salesforce.com accounts for 1.8% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $236.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $155.08 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.