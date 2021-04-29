Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 421 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.60. 325,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,160,289. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

