Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Price Target Increased to GBX 324 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) had its price target upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 313 ($4.09) to GBX 324 ($4.23) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:STCK opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 280.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.83. The company has a market capitalization of £540 million and a PE ratio of 32.14. Stock Spirits Group has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a one year high of GBX 306.65 ($4.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In related news, insider Paul Bal sold 11,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £31,219.40 ($40,788.35). Also, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 13,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £35,937.72 ($46,952.86).

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

