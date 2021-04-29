Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,838 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,311% compared to the average daily volume of 272 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $826.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $131.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,322 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,894,000 after purchasing an additional 926,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,942,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its position in Harmonic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIT. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

