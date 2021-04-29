Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Trading 5% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s stock price traded up 5% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.95. 3,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 127,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

SRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CL King cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $953.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44.

About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

