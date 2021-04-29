Strix Group (LON:KETL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Strix Group (LON:KETL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Strix Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 262.50 ($3.43).

KETL traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 285 ($3.72). 217,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £586.38 million and a PE ratio of 24.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 280.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 244.57. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 301.50 ($3.94).

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

