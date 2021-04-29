Strs Ohio Acquires 122,350 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,350 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $32,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

