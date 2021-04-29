Strs Ohio Has $28.80 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 907,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,244 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $28,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

