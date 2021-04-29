Strs Ohio Has $35.34 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,955 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $35,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.