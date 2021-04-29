Strs Ohio Has $41.75 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 129,094 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $41,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,186,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

