Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.96.

SYK traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $262.71. 10,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,461. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

