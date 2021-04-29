Südzucker’s (SZU) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SZU. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.52 ($17.08).

Get Südzucker alerts:

Südzucker stock opened at €13.67 ($16.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -18.67. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84.

About Südzucker

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.