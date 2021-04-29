Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.92-$6.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.83. Sun Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.57-$1.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,311. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.39. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $165.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.86.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.