Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.73.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF stock opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $53.94.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.433 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.