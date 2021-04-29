Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.69.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.34 on Thursday, hitting C$66.61. The company had a trading volume of 345,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,711. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$44.06 and a 52 week high of C$67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 12.45. The company has a market cap of C$38.99 billion and a PE ratio of 16.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.08.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5000004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total value of C$1,193,455.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,297,328.64. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,984 shares of company stock worth $4,151,598.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

