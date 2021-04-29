Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,226. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $416.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

