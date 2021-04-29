SuperLauncher Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $211,596.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00280763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.28 or 0.01118256 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.08 or 0.00709043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,332.30 or 1.00018186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,281,123 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

