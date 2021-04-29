Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.56

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $3.91. Support.com shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 407,708 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $80.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

About Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies.

