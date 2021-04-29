Susquehanna Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $175.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.77.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $136.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.36. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,026.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,398 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

