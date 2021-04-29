SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $26.81 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $26.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $22.06. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $24.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Shares of SIVB opened at $571.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $152.76 and a 1-year high of $585.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.94.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total value of $2,472,851.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,330. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after acquiring an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after acquiring an additional 281,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

