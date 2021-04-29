SVB Leerink Cuts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $230.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $267.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.23.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.37. 74,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,845. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.10. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after acquiring an additional 227,873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

