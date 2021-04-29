Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.170-4.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.13 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.170-4.420 EPS.

Syneos Health stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,426. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $89.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,772,026 shares of company stock worth $354,298,532 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

