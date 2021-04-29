Syntropy Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Syntropy has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $267.61 million and $3.27 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00068062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00076728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.56 or 0.00823586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00097914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001580 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,119,987 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

