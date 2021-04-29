Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,611 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Sysco were worth $38,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.38. 24,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $84.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,188.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

