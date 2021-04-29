Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sysco by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.59. 27,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,188.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

