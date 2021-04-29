T2 Biosystems (TTOO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. On average, analysts expect T2 Biosystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $218.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.63. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

TTOO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.44.

T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

