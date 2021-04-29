Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up to $31.45

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.45, but opened at $32.74. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

