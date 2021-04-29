Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,341,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Argus reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.82.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $403.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

