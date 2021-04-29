TD Securities Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $30.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price target on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE:CLR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.12. 62,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,602. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $8,554,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $5,705,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $4,047,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.