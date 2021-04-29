TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $158.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.48. TDK has a 52-week low of $81.19 and a 52-week high of $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TDK will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

