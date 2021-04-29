TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Truist Securities

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.31.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,270. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $136.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average is $121.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.