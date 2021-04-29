TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Announces Earnings Results

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 236,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,153,606. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

