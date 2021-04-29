TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.39 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.18.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,856,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,149,935. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

