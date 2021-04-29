TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Don Hawk Sells 800 Shares

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Don Hawk sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $60,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Don Hawk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TechTarget alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Don Hawk sold 4,526 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $347,506.28.

On Monday, April 26th, Don Hawk sold 3,490 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $268,695.10.

On Monday, March 22nd, Don Hawk sold 2,628 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $200,621.52.

On Friday, March 19th, Don Hawk sold 797 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $60,627.79.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $77.24 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.72.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in TechTarget by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TechTarget by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.