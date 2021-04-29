Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teekay LNG Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $148.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.96 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TGP. B. Riley lifted their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 430,298 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 78,935 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $3,411,000. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,328,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 235,400 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

