Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $300.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $330.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.48.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $15.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.84. 81,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,586. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $147.71 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

