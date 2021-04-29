Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in April

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLTZY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tele2 AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

TLTZY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.82. 771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.53. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.6729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.85%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

