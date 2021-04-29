Tellor Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $86.59 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Tellor has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $126.15 million and approximately $86.59 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for $81.51 or 0.00152277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00068014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00020237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00081918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.29 or 0.00809509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00097861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001684 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,624,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,777 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

