Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Director Diana Derycz Kessler Purchases 100,000 Shares

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Diana Derycz Kessler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Diana Derycz Kessler sold 59 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $196.47.

TELL stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $873.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth $4,471,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 48.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 389,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

