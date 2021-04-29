Telsey Advisory Group Raises The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $355.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lifted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $300.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.78.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $315.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $317.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 192.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.