Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Down to $22.65

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.65, but opened at $21.07. Tenaris shares last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 49,196 shares trading hands.

TS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Get Tenaris alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tenaris by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after buying an additional 187,085 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,305 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 256,009 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.