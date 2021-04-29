Tendies (TEND) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $114,689.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tendies has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $114,689.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00067265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00076446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.71 or 0.00817766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00097175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Tendies Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,593 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,593 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

