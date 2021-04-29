Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.620-1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.53 million.Teradyne also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.62-1.83 EPS.

NASDAQ TER traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.68 and a 200 day moving average of $122.71. Teradyne has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $147.90.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.19.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,554 shares of company stock valued at $23,897,760 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.