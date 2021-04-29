Ternium S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Ternium has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ternium to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Get Ternium alerts:

NYSE TX opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ternium has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.