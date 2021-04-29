TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Short Interest Down 59.5% in April

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the March 31st total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TRSSF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.08. 179,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,609. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

TRSSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $12.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Clarus Securities boosted their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TerrAscend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

