Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.35

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.35 and last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

