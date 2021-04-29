Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBNK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $25.38 on Thursday. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $30.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $241.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $16.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

