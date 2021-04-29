Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$6.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEV. CIBC increased their price target on Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.64.

Shares of Tervita stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.19. 18,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,947. Tervita has a 1 year low of C$1.69 and a 1 year high of C$5.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$600.29 million and a P/E ratio of -13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tervita will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

