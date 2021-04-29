Tervita (TSE:TEV) Rating Reiterated by ATB Capital

Tervita (TSE:TEV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tervita presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.25.

TEV opened at C$5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.29. Tervita has a 1-year low of C$1.69 and a 1-year high of C$5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$606.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tervita will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

